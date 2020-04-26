|
BUFFALO GROVE - Maxie Randell was born on October 9, 1997, in Highland Park to Michael and Ilyce (nee Hartman) Randell. He passed Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Buffalo Grove. Max formerly attended Miner School in Arlington Heights and enjoyed his time in their transitional work program before he aged out of the program in October 2019. Since then Max absolutely loved being "retired" and spending time with his family. He loved horseback riding, buddy baseball, bonfires and fireworks, and watching his brother's wrestling matches. Most of all, Maxie loved being surrounded by his family and was loved by all who knew him. Max was a medical pioneer where at 11 months old he was the youngest gene therapy recipient for a neurological disease. Since then, Max has represented the battle for those living with Canavan Disease and is known world-wide for his courage, smile, and good humor. Max started and ended each day with a huge smile and many kisses from his Mom, Dad, and brother, Alex. When he wasn't exploring the world in his wheel chair, Max could be found in his favorite place on the couch watching TV and movies with his family. Maxwell is survived by his parents, Michael and Ilyce Randell; brother, Alex Randell; grandparents, Margaret Nyeholt, James Nyeholt, Michael Hartman and; Robert Randell, aunts and uncles, Eric (Christinia) Hartman, Philip (Yvette Scarlett) Randell, and Richard (Stephanie) Randell; great-aunt, Rita Shapiro; cousins, Markus Hartman, Jack Hartman, Sophia Hartman and Blake Randell. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Sandra Randell. Services and Interment were held privately. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Canavan Research Illinois, PO Box 5823, Buffalo Grove IL 60089 or at www.curecanavan.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020