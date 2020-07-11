BUFFALO GROVE - Maxie Randell was born on October 9, 1997 in Highland Park to Michael and Ilyce (nee Hartman) Randell. He passed Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Buffalo Grove at 3:02 am surrounded by his family and in his mother's arms. Due to prior restrictions on gatherings the family wasn't able to invite friends to the funeral and will be having a memorial service to remember Maxie on July 18th, 2020. Max formerly attended Miner School in Arlington Heights and enjoyed his time in their transitional work program before he aged out of the program in October 2019. Since then Max absolutely loved being "retired" and spending time with his family. He loved horseback riding, buddy baseball, bonfires and fireworks, and watching his brother's wrestling matches. Most of all, Maxie loved being surrounded by his family and was loved by all who knew him. Max was a medical pioneer and at 11 months old he was the youngest gene therapy recipient for a neurological disease. Since then, Max has represented the battle for those living with Canavan disease and is known word-wide for his courage, smile, and good humor. Max started and ended each day with a huge smile and many kisses from his Mom, Dad, and brother, Alex. Maxwell is survived by his parents, Michael and Ilyce Randell; brother, Alex Randell; grandparents, Margaret Nyeholt, James Nyeholt, Michael Hartman and; Robert Randell, aunts and uncles, Eric (Christinia) Hartman, Philip (Yvette Scarlett) Randell, and Richard (Stephanie) Randell; great-aunt, Rita Shapiro; cousins, Markus Hartman, Jack Hartman, Sophia Hartman and Blake Randell. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Randell. Memorial service 1:30 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020, exactly three months since Maxie left us, at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation from 11:00 am until time of service. Illinois Phase Four capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect. Guests are invited to wear blue, Maxie's favorite color! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-our-maxie-
. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or 847-253-0168.