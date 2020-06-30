Maxine Dreymiller, 100, a lifelong resident of Batavia passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora. Maxine was born February 6, 1920 in Batavia, the daughter of William and Hattie (Hassell) Anderson. She was united in marriage to William "Doc" Dreymiller September 14, 1940 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia. She is survived by her son, William (Lynn) Dreymiller; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Cassie Williams) Miller, Craig (Chrissie) Miller, Bryen (Lindsey) Koutsoures, Tod Koutsoures and Lura Dreymiller; two great-grandchildren, Alison and Vincent Miller; and a son-in-law Robert Miller. She is preceded in death by her husband William "Doc" Dreymiller; her daughter Cheryl Miller; two sisters Frances Hartman, and Lois Lincoln and a brother William "Bud" Anderson. A private graveside will be held in River Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions maybe directed to Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL 60510. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.