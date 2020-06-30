MAXINE DREYMILLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MAXINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Dreymiller, 100, a lifelong resident of Batavia passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora. Maxine was born February 6, 1920 in Batavia, the daughter of William and Hattie (Hassell) Anderson. She was united in marriage to William "Doc" Dreymiller September 14, 1940 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia. She is survived by her son, William (Lynn) Dreymiller; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Cassie Williams) Miller, Craig (Chrissie) Miller, Bryen (Lindsey) Koutsoures, Tod Koutsoures and Lura Dreymiller; two great-grandchildren, Alison and Vincent Miller; and a son-in-law Robert Miller. She is preceded in death by her husband William "Doc" Dreymiller; her daughter Cheryl Miller; two sisters Frances Hartman, and Lois Lincoln and a brother William "Bud" Anderson. A private graveside will be held in River Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions maybe directed to Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL 60510. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved