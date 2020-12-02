1/1
MAXINE HORWATH
Maxine Horwath, age 91, died peacefully on November 25, 2020. She was born in Evanston, IL, to Lorenza and William Morrison. Maxine grew up in Wilmette and graduated from Bradley University, where she met her husband, Bob. They were married for 68 years. Maxine was a talented woman who taught herself many arts and crafts. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake for her family. She had three children: Terry Bitting (Larry), Bob Jr. (Tess) and David (Pam); 7 grandchildren: Josh, Tim (Erica), Kevin, Brian (Mandy), Taylor (Erin), Lindsey and Mike; 3 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Aubree and Kayleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Maxine volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital and eventually received special recognition for donating over 40,000 volunteer hours. She was also a Deacon and Elder in the Southminster Presbyterian Church, a PEO member and a sister of Phi Beta Phi. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Chuck and Bill. Due to the Coronavirus, interment will be private with a possible memorial service at a later time.



Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
