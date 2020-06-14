WAUCONDA - Maxine L. "Mickie" Kisselburg, age 97, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 72 years. Mickie was the beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Lynn (Robert) Alfers, Craig (Eileen) and Keith (Terri); cherished Grammy of Wendy (Greg) Dement, Robert (Becca) and William (Meredith) Canny, Mark (Christina) and Brian (Jenny) Kisselburg, Erin (Paul) Pyrchla and Corri (Jake) Sheff; proud great-Grammy of Abigail, Grace, Addison, Wyatt, Matthew, Emma, Braxton, Kaiden, Cameron, Madeleine and Trevor; dear sister of the late Lillian (Charles) Lawrence and Merle Slefender; fond aunt of many. Mickie was born February 6, 1923 in Kansas City, KS, to the late Arthur and Edith Gutridge. and passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sunrise of Barrington. Mickie was a member of the Federated Church of Wauconda, Mayflower Chapter O.E.S, Wauconda-Island Lake Senior Citizens, Wauconda Homemakers and was instrumental in starting Kindergarten Classes in Wauconda at the Federated Church of Wauconda. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL. Funeral services will be private with interment at Wauconda Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will apply. A celebration of Mickie's life will be held at a future date due to the current pandemic situation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Federated Church of Wauconda, 200 S. Barrington Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084, 847-526-8471. For information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.