Maxine R. Kolcz, age 92, beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Russell (Cheryl), Ronald (Laura) and Timothy (Janet); cherished grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 16; dear sister of Roselyn Harchut and the late Ethel Zator. Visitation Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 8:30-10:30 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect with mass following at 11:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Church. Interment Maryhill. For information, 847-394-2336.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Matz Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
