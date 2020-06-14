Maxine R. Kolcz, age 92, beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Russell (Cheryl), Ronald (Laura) and Timothy (Janet); cherished grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 16; dear sister of Roselyn Harchut and the late Ethel Zator. Visitation Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 8:30-10:30 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect with mass following at 11:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Church. Interment Maryhill. For information, 847-394-2336.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.