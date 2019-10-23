|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Maybelle Schlomann, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Henry Schlomann; Loving mother of Ron (Vicki) Schlomann and Linda (Bill) Klippert; cherished grandmother of Eric (Jill) Schlomann, Sara (Matt) Jablonski and Kristen (Zach) Gray; great-grandmother of Kate and Cole Schlomann and Zoe and Avery Jablonski; dear sister of Lorraine Weaver; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday October 24, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Friday October 25, 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Archive Committee. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019