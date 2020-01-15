|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Medarda Claire "Medge" Skowron was called by the Lord on Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Oct. 24, 1935, in Chicago to Zygmunt and Ursula Sadowski. Medge was the beloved wife of Robert F. Skowron; devoted mother of five children, Lisa M. Skowron of Lake Zurich, Ill., Julie (Harvey) Ziff of New Hope, Pa., Scott (Lisa) Skowron of Lake Zurich, Ill., Denise (Tom) Power of Chicago and Peter (Sue) Skowron of Island Lake, Ill.; grandmother to Alex, Claire, Blake, Eli, Nicholas and Kevin; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. A 1953 graduate of Notre Dame High School for Girls in Chicago, Medge attended Mundelein College, where she majored in art and had a special interest in foreign languages. She was a secretary for a legal firm in Six Corners, Chicago, before marrying Robert F. Skowron on Sept. 29, 1956. Medge was active in primary education as a leader with the Great Books reading program. She volunteered at the parish office of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. An avid cyclist, boater and camper, she also enjoyed travel. Together with her husband, they toured the East Coast, Canada, Europe and took Caribbean cruises. In semi-retirement, the couple built a home in Ephraim, Wis., where she cross-country skied and devoted more time to her artwork. Medge spent her last days at their Arlington Heights home with her husband by her side. Her last words were: "I will look ahead." Visitation Sunday, January 19, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road, (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation will be Monday, January 20, at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights, IL 60005, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020