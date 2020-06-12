MEGAN J. CURTIN
Megan J. Curtin, beloved daughter of Teresa J. Lytle and the late Robert P. Curtin, and the adored sister of Patrick and Caitlin Curtin, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020. She was the cherished granddaughter of Jean and the late Carl Lytle and Sally Lowing. Megan is also survived by her dogs, Percy, Lilly and her much-loved Loki, as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins. Megan loved hooping and attending music festivals with her many friends. She attended Maine West High School and was a lifelong resident of Des Plaines, IL. Megan will be laid to rest June 13, 2020 in a private ceremony.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
