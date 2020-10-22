ROUND LAKE BEACH - Melanie Jill Themanson Fuhrmann, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday October 8 at Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn, IL. She was born in Fremont, NE on May 20, 1964 to Marion Morgan and Robert Themanson. She graduated from Coldwater High School and Adrian College in MI, and earned a Master of Arts Degree in Voice from Indiana University's School of Music. Making and sharing choral and sacred music was Melanie's passion. Throughout her life, she performed as a soloist as well as in groups such as the Hawai'I Vocal Arts, Ensemble, the Virginia Symphony Chorus, and the Chicago Symphony Chorus. She also became a teacher of voice, instilling a love of singing to hundreds of students. Her other area of focus was on helping others, whether donating to those in need, connecting people to existing resources, or taking charge of teams and projects like fundraisers for cancer and autism research. Over her 20 years as a member, she grew to become a vital member of her home church, Saint Stephen Lutheran in Antioch, IL, where she became Director of Music, was active in several committees, and distinguished herself by becoming "one of the church ladies." Melanie is survived by her husband, Edwin Fuhrmann and their son, Carl Fuhrmann; her mother, Marion Themanson of AZ; her sisters, Marcia Adams of AZ, Janet Michels of CO, and Jennifer (Andy) Carroll of AZ; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Themanson and brother, Stephen Themanson. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 with a Memorial Service commencing at 4:00 p.m. at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
,100 Tri State International, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 or to Saint Stephen Lutheran Church, 1155 Hillside Ave, Antioch, IL 60002. Please sign the online guestbook for Melanie at www.strangfh.com
.