ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Melba A. Cuttone was born on May 12, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Michael and Mabel (nee DiVenanzo) Regilio. She passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Cuttone was a homemaker who loved to spend time with her family and friends in Illinois and Ft. Myers, Florida. She was a member of Reflection Lake Women's Club in Ft. Myers, Florida. Her interests and hobbies included traveling, cooking, bunco, baking, being with family and friends, caring for her grandchildren and making people smile and laugh. Melba is survived by her spouse of 52 years Kevin J. Cuttone: her sons Kevin M. (Christine) Cuttone, Brian C. Cuttone and Michael J. (Peggy) Cuttone; her grandchildren Emily O. Cuttone and Beckett Cuttone; her siblings Rosemarie (Late Jerry) Crowley, Richard (Susan) Regilio and Michael (Denise) Regilio as well as her many nieces and nephews; she is also survived by Jack and Aiden. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother Louis Regilio. Visitation on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Edna Church 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL, 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 13, 2019