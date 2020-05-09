|
Melodee M. Snow, age 63, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Geneva and Elburn, IL, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her close family. Melodee was born June 16, 1956, in Geneva, IL, to proud parents Paul and Martha Morris. Mel is survived by three children, Jason (Monica) Snow, Bradley (Candace) Snow, and Charlie Snow; four grandchildren, Brody and Kaden Snow, and Bentley and Lincoln Snow; her brothers, David (Sheila) Morris and Philip (Eleanor) Morris; nephew, Eric (Codi) AuCoin; and her two cats, Sammy and Dexter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Martha Morris. Due to the unprecedented time of Covid-19 there will not be a visitation, however, a private family funeral will be held on Monday, May 11th, 2020 at 10:00am. Friends may also join the service from their computer by visiting Conley Funeral Home on Facebook or their website where a link to connect will be provided on Monday morning before the service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Melodee's name to benefit the Northwestern Medicine Behavioral Health Services Patient Financial Support. Checks may be made to the "Melodee M. Snow Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can see Mel's full life story.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2020