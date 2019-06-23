Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leffler Poulson Funeral Home Llc
401 E Main St
Benton, IL 62812
(618) 438-0021
Resources
More Obituaries for MELODY KRISTOFFERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELODY ANN KRISTOFFERSON


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MELODY ANN KRISTOFFERSON Obituary
Melody Ann Kristofferson, 66, of Benton and formerly of Berwyn, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home in Benton. A Memorial Celebration of Life Services will be held at a future date in Berwyn. Leffler Funeral Home, of Benton, has been entrusted with the cremation services. Melody was born on September 3, 1952 in Neodesha. KS, the daughter of Donald Swan and Ellen Emogene (Weldy). Ms. Kristofferson was a homemaker and formerly worked as a bartender at the New Town Tap in Berwyn, IL. On occasion she attended the First United Methodist Church in Benton. She enjoyed reading, painting, photography and loved her four-legged companion "Hugger." Surviving is her two children, a son Thadeus James "T.J." Bornheimer and wife Amy of Wheaton, and a daughter Allegra Kanehl of Lyons, IL; four grandchildren, Tyler Martin, Cole Kanehl, Amber Rose Bornheimer, and Matthew James Bornheimer; two brothers, John Hermosillo and wife Donna of Benton, and Marty Swan and wife Martha of Franklin, WI, and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother; and a brother, Eddie Hermosillo. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Rescue of Franklin County, and, may be sent to Leffler Funeral Home, 401 East Main Street, Benton, IL 62812. To leave online condolences to the family, or to share memories of Melody, visit www.lpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now