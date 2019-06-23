Melody Ann Kristofferson, 66, of Benton and formerly of Berwyn, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home in Benton. A Memorial Celebration of Life Services will be held at a future date in Berwyn. Leffler Funeral Home, of Benton, has been entrusted with the cremation services. Melody was born on September 3, 1952 in Neodesha. KS, the daughter of Donald Swan and Ellen Emogene (Weldy). Ms. Kristofferson was a homemaker and formerly worked as a bartender at the New Town Tap in Berwyn, IL. On occasion she attended the First United Methodist Church in Benton. She enjoyed reading, painting, photography and loved her four-legged companion "Hugger." Surviving is her two children, a son Thadeus James "T.J." Bornheimer and wife Amy of Wheaton, and a daughter Allegra Kanehl of Lyons, IL; four grandchildren, Tyler Martin, Cole Kanehl, Amber Rose Bornheimer, and Matthew James Bornheimer; two brothers, John Hermosillo and wife Donna of Benton, and Marty Swan and wife Martha of Franklin, WI, and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother; and a brother, Eddie Hermosillo. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Rescue of Franklin County, and, may be sent to Leffler Funeral Home, 401 East Main Street, Benton, IL 62812. To leave online condolences to the family, or to share memories of Melody, visit www.lpfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary