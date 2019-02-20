PALATINE - Melvin A. Quinn, 77. Born January 1, 1942 in Prairie du Chien, WI, passed away February 13, 2019 and now is rejoined with his late wife of 53 years, Judiann S. Quinn. Loving father of Kerry (Susan) Quinn and Kelly (Matthew) Gronlund. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Sam and Ryan Quinn and Kate and Emma Gronlund. Mel was raised in Prairie du Chien, WI, where he attended grade school and high school. He earned his degree from Loras College and married Judiann on June 26, 1965. They spent the first three years of married life in Hawaii where Mel was a Naval Officer. Upon returning to the Chicago area, Mel worked for IBM, The Revere Group and Northern Trust over the course of his life before retiring to enjoy more time on the golf course. Mel was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he never missed the opportunity to attend his grandchildren's events. He set the bar high for Grandparenting. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a , or the Palatine Senior Center where he ran a golf league, taught computer classes and prepared senior tax returns for the past 10 years. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral Saturday, February 23, 2019, 9:30 AM from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine to St.Theresa Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary