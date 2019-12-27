|
|
Melvin E. Boeckenhauer age 91 passed away on December 25, 2019 in Prospect Heights. He was born on February 25, 1925 on his parents farm in Des Plaines. Melvin was the loving husband of Eunice (nee Thon) for 65 years. Dear brother of the late Lyle (Edna), George and Paul. Proud uncle of Gerald ( Barbara), Kathy, James, Judi (Ed), Kenneth, David and Lyn. Great uncle to Gerald Jr., Jennifer, Diana, Andrew, Kayla and Helen. Melvin was a graduate of Northwestern University. He worked for School District 68 in Skokie for 45 years were he served on many different boards. He was a very active member of Immanuel Lutheran church in Des Plaines and is an Army veteran having played in the Army band. Melvin will lie in state on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee Street, Des Plaines, Ilinois. Interment in Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in his name. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, please call 847 699-9003 of glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019