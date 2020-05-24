Daily Herald Obituaries
WAUCONDA - Melvin Frank Otto Blaurock, Jr., age 84 on May 31, 2020, a longtime resident of Wauconda, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Hines VA Hospital following an extended stay. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Melvin F. O. Blaurock, Sr. and Vera Grace (nee Boneham). He is survived by his brother, Richard (Marge) and sister, Jean (Paul) Reimann, 2 nephews and 6 nieces. Melvin proudly served in the United States Army. Private funeral services will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest next to his parents at Acacia Park Cemetery in Norridge Illinois. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
