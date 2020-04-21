|
|
AURORA - Melvin J. "Mel" Norman, Jr., age 61, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Mel was born on June 5, 1958 in Elkhart, IN and was the son of Melvin and Nadine (nee Nicholson). He graduated from Dundee High School in 1976. Mel worked as a printer for 25 years before working in merchandising for Coca Cola. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and his firewood business. Mel is survived by his wife of 36 years; Marina, his son; Jason (Colleen), and his two grandchildren; Dylan and Shane. Other survivors include his brother; Steve (Carla) Norman, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. At Mel's request he will be cremated. Private family burial will be held at River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, West Dundee, IL. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the Covid 19 limitations. Miller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2020