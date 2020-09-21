1/
MELVIN S. MARKSON
1952 - 2020
Melvin S. Markson, age 92, of Mount Prospect, passed away Sept. 17, 2020. Loving husband of Vivian; proud father of Andrea Markson and Cheryl Sinclair; grandfather of Jason and Adam Sinclair. He served in the Army from 1952-1954. A graduate of the Univ. of Illinois and became a Licensed Architect in 1956. He was Co-founder of Busche & Markson, Inc. & Architectural Consultants LLC responsible for the Designs of over 2000 built Commercial & Industrial Buildings and won several National Design Awards for Excellence. He was active in several organizations and Co-founder of the Assoc. of Licensed Architects (ALA) where he received the Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement. He retired from practice in 2000, was an avid Watercolorist and Collector of Antique Toys. Funeral mass will be held Tues., Sept. 22, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Emily Church. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. We miss you. We Love You.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 21, 2020.
