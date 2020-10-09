1/1
MERLE E. DAVIS
1923 - 2020
Merle E. Davis, 97, resident of Rolling Meadows for 49 years, died October 7, 2020. Born April 25, 1923 in Decatur. He was a veteran of WWII and served proudly in the U.S. Army. Merle "Gene" was the beloved husband of the late Mary (nee West) for 76 years; loving father of Michael (Norma), John (Avis), Mary Anne (Baha) Erturk, Richard (Michael), preceded in death by his sons Ronald E. (Kathy), James (Billie Jo) and Jerry Davis; grandfather of 8 with three grandsons-in-law and three granddaughters-in-law; great-grandfather of 9; brother of Phyllis and the late William, Gloria and Sybil. Visitation Sunday 12 noon to 3 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314, CatholicCharitiesUSA.org. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.MeadowsFH.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
