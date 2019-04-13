MUNDELEIN - Merle Lunde died peacefully in hospice care on April 11, 2019 in Mundelein, IL at the age of 78. He was born on May 20, 1940 in Grafton, ND to Selmer and Margaret Lunde. He graduated from Libertyville High School in 1959. He married Dorothy in 1968. Merle began working for Rock Ten as a machine operator in 1960 and retired in 1997. He was dedicated to his family. He also enjoyed his time on the family farm in North Dakota Merle is survived by brother Dale Lunde, his children Steven (Gerri) Lunde, Forrest (Nancy) LeGal, Lance LeGal, Guy LeGal, Renee (Richard) Jewell and Julie Gapinski. His grandchildren Samuel, Maxwell Amanda, Felisha, Tanya, Guy Jr., JC, Leanne, Tiffany, Robert and Brittany. His great grandchildren Jax, Lia, Molly, Bree, Mica, Dez, Tia and Jett. He is preceded in death by his Parents Selmer and Margaret Lunde, wife Dorothy Lunde and his brother Richard Lunde. Visitation is from 4-8 PM Monday April 15, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service is 10 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary