Garner Funeral Home, Ripley, Tennessee
305 Lake Drive
Ripley, TN 38063
(731) 635-1271
MERLON ONEAL CLIMER


1951 - 2019
MERLON ONEAL CLIMER Obituary
Merlon Oneal Climer, 68, of Chicago, died at home on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born August 1, 1951 in Ripley, Tennessee, to Bernis Verlon Climer and Madie Christine Horn. Merlon was a school bus driver for Alltown Bus Service and was never married. Merlon will be transported for burial to Garner Funeral Home, 305 Lake Drive, Ripley TN 38063. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery October 16, 2019 in Ripley TN. Survivors include his brother Richard, nieces Tracy, Mary, Laura, nephews Kevin and Eric.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
