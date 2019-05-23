|
Merlyn E. Toomire, 91, at rest May 18, 2019. He was the loving father of Michael (Lee), John, Laurie, Patty (Angelo), and Keith. He served in the United States Marines, worked for the Chicago Police Department and Rosemont Auxillary. He loved to fly his airplanes and ride his motorcycles through the streets of Rosemont in his 80's. He was a modern day cowboy at heart. His sharp mind and sense of humor was like no other. You will forever be in our hearts, Dad! Services will be private. Entrusted to the care of Greene Funeral Directors. For info 847-343-1605
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 23, 2019