Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
MERNA YEHLING
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
MERNA L. YEHLING


MERNA L. YEHLING Obituary
NAPERVILLE - Merna L. Yehling, age 93, a resident of Naperville, IL, died June 24, 2019, at The Springs at Monarch Landing. She was born March 18, 1926 in Battle Creek, MI. She is survived by her son, James A. (Mary Kleine) Yehling of Glen Ellyn. Her grandchildren, Katherine (Paul) Dunbar, John (Cami) Yehling, Elisabeth Yehling, Jane Hanna (Scott Sheehan) and her six great-grandchildren. Also survived by one niece, Patti, and two nephews: Tim and Frank. Merna was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald, who passed away on September 4, 2013 and her children: Rebecca, Carol and Donald (Sue). Also preceded in death by five siblings. A visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Memorial gifts may be directed to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
