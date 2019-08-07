|
|
AURORA - Merry Leah Carlson, 59, of Aurora, died on July 30, 2019. Merry was the loving and devoted mother of Benjamin, the beloved daughter of Joan (Gerberding) Carlson and Charles Carlson (deceased) and the sweet sister of Molly (Chris) Rider. Merry was a dedicated registered nurse for 33 years. She worked with the elderly in nursing homes and in her most recent position, Merry worked with a variety of clients at the non-profit organization, Association for Individual Development. Merry was much loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to AID, 1135 Bowes Road, Elgin, IL 60124 or aidcares.org. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019