1/
META HAINZL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share META's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Meta Hainzl (nee Flath), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Karl Hainzl; loving mother of Carl Hainzl and Renee Hainzl; dear sister of Gretel Woperlenski and the late Dietrich Flath; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Meta loved animals especially her cats. She also loved gardening and decorating her beautiful home. Services and interment private. Memorials may be made to The Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved