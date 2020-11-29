ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Meta Hainzl (nee Flath), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Karl Hainzl; loving mother of Carl Hainzl and Renee Hainzl; dear sister of Gretel Woperlenski and the late Dietrich Flath; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Meta loved animals especially her cats. She also loved gardening and decorating her beautiful home. Services and interment private. Memorials may be made to The Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
