MICHAEL A. GLINK
Michael A. Glink, 63, of Wheeling, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on June 1, 2020. Mike is survived by his daughters, Kristin (Carlos) & Tracy (Eric); sisters, Jackie (David) and Robin (Samuel); Aunt Roni; and nieces & nephews, Chelsey, Mackinzie (James), AJ, Ryan, Shane (Emily) & Camryn. He is preceded in death by parents, Geraldine & Julian; and sister, Sheri. A celebration of life will be planned in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Illinois Chapter. https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Events/HOM-General*pg=fund&fr_id=7541&pxfid=625478



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.
