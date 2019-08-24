|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Michael A. Martorana was born on January 16, 1952 in Casteltermini, Sicily to Carmelo and Vincenza (nee Butera) Martorana. He died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Maywood. Mr. Martorana worked as a manager for Farmstand Produce at Jewel Food Stores for 47 years. He was a member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Mike was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows. Since his retirement Mike enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities. He loved taking vacations with his family and spending time with them. Michael is survived by his wife, of 45 years, Mary (nee Kondrashenko), who was his high school sweetheart; children, Annette (Jeffrey) Sowka, Nicole (Tony) Ingraffia, and Christine (Thomas) Dowgiallo; grandchildren, Olivia Ingraffia, Alex Ingraffia, and Emma Ingraffia; parents, Carmelo and Vincenza Martorana; sister, Maria Stella (Michael) Weber; sister-in-laws, Helen (Tommy) Dye and Nadia (Thomas) Ryan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Alex and Nina Kondrashenko. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 from 8:30 am until the 10:15 am Prayers at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 for a 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Entombment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 24, 2019