PALATINE - The Visitation for Michael A. Meersman, age 72, will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 3pm-9pm at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. A Funeral Mass will be said Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 10am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine. The Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Michael is survived by his wife Ann (nee Meller) Meersman; His children Robert (Michele), Phil (Kim), Paula (Humberto), Thomas (Faye), Mary (Adam), Mandy (Robert); his siblings Alana (Dick) Ashbrook, Charles (Lisa), Greg (Karen) and his 19, soon to be 20, grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alan and Alice Meersman Memorials will be appreciated to Northwestern Brain Tumor Institute (donation instructions can be found on the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services' website). For information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019