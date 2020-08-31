ST. CHARLES - Michael A. Vitallo, age 85, passed away on August 29th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chicago, IL on February 3, 1935, Mike spent most of his childhood summers at Bowen Country Club, as a camper, counselor, Kitchen Staffer and one of their biggest supporters. Bowen is where Mike would meet many of his lifelong friends, and the woman who would become his wife of 61 years and the love of his life. Mike served six years in the Army Reserve after attending Wright Junior College in Chicago, where he learned the art of lithography and printing. In 1963, Mike and his partner established a successful printing company Tukaiz Litho from which he retired in 1997. In his retirement, Michael worked at St. Charles Bowl where he was known to many as ""coach Mike,"" a moniker he earned earlier in life coaching many children in softball and baseball. He also spent several years greeting the fans of the Kane County Cougars. He is preceeded in death by parents Angelo and Anna Vitallo and sister Judy Mandarino. He is survived by brother Nugent Vitallo, wife Margaret Vitallo and children David (Noel), Christine (Larry) Land, Joseph, Michael (Teri), Lisbeth (Jonathan) Hook, 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, from 2:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street (Rte. 38), Geneva. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, at St. Patrick Crane Road Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Geneva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Charles Salvation Army, 1710 S. 7th Ave., St. Charles. For further information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com