MICHAEL A. WALSH Sr.
Michael A. Walsh Sr. was born in Chicago to Harry and Loretta Walsh. Mr. Walsh served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War conflict. He worked as a Police Officer for the Chicago Police Department. He loved watching Cubs games and it was a dream come true to see the Cubs win a World Series. He was an animal lover and enjoyed bird watching in his backyard. Michael also loved building his muscle car with his oldest son. Michael's children remember their father as a 20th century renaissance man. He was an entrepreneur, plumber, a carpenter, an electrician and most notably, a mechanic. Michael is survived by his children, Michael (Tracey) Walsh and Eric (Greta) Walsh; siblings, Dennis (Mary Kate) Walsh, Susan Walsh and Richard (Sissy) Walsh; brother-in-law, Bob Kralic; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his better half, Bernadine J. Walsh, his parents and sister, Pat Kralic. A Graveside Committal Service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday August 29th at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to NWSRA: http://www.nwsra.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
