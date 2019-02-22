Michael Alexander "Alex" Mihelic, age 27 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in Park Ridge, IL on January 25, 1992, he was the only son of Michael Ambrose and Rebecca (nee: Thomas) Mihelic. Alex was a graduate of Westlake Christian Academy. He completed his undergraduate studies at the College of Lake County and Oakton Community College. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Trinity International University. On June 30, 2017, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Amber (nee: Davis) Mihelic. Alex played and mastered the game of "Magic the Gathering. He was a certified game judge for "Wizards of the Coast" and he enjoyed playing "Dungeons and Dragons". Among Alex's many gaming accomplishments, he was a published author for various gaming publications. Alex loved music and especially enjoyed listening to heavy metal and Metallica, but loved to play his guitar along to most anything. Alex had many phenomenal qualities. He was extremely caring, loving and had a joyful disposition. He was the happiest when he was with his family and he devoted himself to being a loving husband, father, and son. Alex will always be remembered by his wife, Amber Mihelic; his parents, Michael and Rebecca Mihelic; his daughter, Aurora Skye Mihelic; his maternal grandparents, Stephen and Vicky Kosik; his great aunt, Kathy Bremson; and his sister-in-law, Autumn Davis. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Mihelic; and his maternal grandfather, James Thomas. A visitation honoring Alex's life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A time of sharing will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, on behalf of his daughter would be appreciated. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary