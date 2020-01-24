|
PALATINE - Michael "Mike" Behrens, 57, a lifelong Palatine resident, passed away suddenly on January 20, 2020. Michael was born September 3, 1961, in Des Plaines Illinois to Lloyd and Carol Behrens. Michael and his 3 siblings grew up in Palatine and graduated from Palatine High School. After graduating from Palatine High School, Michael started his long-running landscape business, Behrens Landscaping, Inc. He purchased 1.5 acres of property at Rand and Lake Cook roads in Deer Park, IL, and built his office and yard. He has serviced the northwest community with landscape services and supplies for 39 years. He has many friends in the landscape industry and was known to help new landscapers out with advice and know-how. Mike married Carmia (Carrie J. Divita) on February 28, 1987, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palatine, IL. He and Carrie raised 4 children together from their dream "farmette" in Palatine. Mike had many interests such as organic gardening, beekeeping, maple sugaring, fishing, working on engines and antique tractors. He could fix anything and was an expert in drainage solutions. Mike is survived by his wife Carrie, his children Melissa N. (Max Lynch), Michael M. Behrens, Morgan M. Behrens, Mathew W. Behrens and his two grandchildren Elliot and Olivia Lynch, his parents Lloyd and Carol Behrens, siblings Jeffrey L. (Shelley) Behrens, Debra J. Grothe, Dara L. (Matt Mogenis), many nieces, nephews and good friends. A memorial service will be held at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine on Sunday, January 26, from 3-6 pm with a service remembering his life to start at 4 pm. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 24, 2020