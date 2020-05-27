Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
MICHAEL GUSTAFSON
MICHAEL C. GUSTAFSON


1937 - 2020
MICHAEL C. GUSTAFSON Obituary
A memorial will be held at a later date for Michael C. Gustafson, 82. He was born December 1, 1937 in Ironwood, MI. and died May 23, 2020 at home. Michael was employed at Abbott Laboratories for 27 years. He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed his trips to Ironwood, MI. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; children, Anne (Stefan) Gelau, Stephen Gustafson and Mary Gustafson; his grandchildren, Edward, Willa and Ava; his brother, David (Mary Anne) Gustafson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Gustafson; his mother, Catherine and his father, Edward. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020
