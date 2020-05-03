Home

To be announced at a later date
COLONEL MICHAEL C. OSAJDA


1947 - 2020
COLONEL MICHAEL C. OSAJDA Obituary
Colonel Michael C. Osajda, USMC, Retired, was born February 11, 1947 in Chicago to Joseph and Jean Osajda. He passed away peacefully April 26, 2020 in Mundelein. Michael is survived by his sisters, Patricia Stoneberg, JoJean Brandl, and Elaine (Thomas) Hann; and he was the adored uncle, great uncle, and great great uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maribel Leibforth; and brother, Richard (Ruth) Osajda. Services for Michael will be held at a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to TLS Veterans, 5330 W Elm St., McHenry, IL 60050. This organization supports local homeless veterans. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
