Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Independence Grove
North Bay Pavilion
MICHAEL DORNIK III


1970 - 2019
MICHAEL DORNIK III Obituary
LIBERTYVILLE - With great sadness we announce the passing of Michael Dornik III, son of Anna and Michael Dornik II of Libertyville, IL. He is survived by his devoted mother Anna and his older brothers and best friends Steven and Joseph Dornik, as well as his niece Taylor of North Carolina. He was born on August 4, 1970 and died after a brief illness on August 15, 2019 at the age of 49. Mikey was an inspiration to all those who had the chance to meet him, both at work and in his personal life. In his career in the grocery business, he worked at Dominick's and most recently at Mariano's in Vernon Hills. He always made friends easily and had a positive attitude in life no matter the obstacles he faced. A Celebration of Life will be held at Independence Grove on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1:00 pm until sunset at North Bay Pavilion. All who knew and loved him are welcome. Private burial at Ascension Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
