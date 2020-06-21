BARTLETT - Michael E. Camerer, beloved husband of Robin (nee Lee); loving father Jonathan (Laura), Daniel and Matthew (Brenna); cherished son of Darielle (nee Holladay) and the late Carl; dear brother of Alan (Susan). Proprietor of Camerer Chiropractic in Bartlett for 30 years. A Bartlett Village trustee since 2013, past president of Bartlett Rotary Club. A member of Village Church of Bartlett and Bartlett Chamber of Commerce. Former Adjunct Professor at Judson University and a proud alumnus. Visitation Monday, June 22nd, 9:00 am. at Village Church of Bartlett, 601 W. Bartlett Rd., Bartlett, IL 60103 until a 12:00 (noon) departure for graveside services at Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Foundation for Chiropractic Progress at F4CP.org or Judson University at judsonu.edu would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory, Bartlett,. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.