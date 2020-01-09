|
STREAMWOOD - Michael E. Jackson, 43 years old, of Valrico, FL, formerly Streamwood, IL, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, as a result of injuries received in an auto accident. He was born April 6, 1976 in Elmhurst, IL the son of Tom and Frances (Logan) Jackson. He lived in Streamwood, IL for many years and graduated from Streamwood High School. Mike was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He was a great friend to many people over the years and loved to make everyone laugh. Survivors include his children, Juliette Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, and Charlie Jackson; his parents, Tom and Fran Jackson; siblings, Sharon (Mike Hogan) Jackson, Tom (Jennifer) Jackson, and Jackie (Patrick Hook) Jackson. He was a loving uncle to Jacob McHale, Landon (Emily) McHale, Jalyn McHale and Finn Jackson. Mike is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Mike's life will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Moretti's Ristorante (Lucky Star entrance), 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett, IL. Your favorite Chicago team attire or casual clothing is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mike's family for his children.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 9, 2020