MEDINAH - Michael E. Rybacki, 69, an avid baseball fan and train collector, of Medinah, passed away Monday, November 18. Beloved husband of Paula(nee Carroll); devoted father of Ann Giambri and Robert; proud grandfather of Devin, Jenna, Alyssa, Dresdin, and Gian; dear son of the late Michael and the late Lorraine (nee Mnichowicz); fond brother of James and the late Leon (Sandy) and the late Barbara. Visitation Thursday, November 21 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Friday, 9:45am to St. Walter Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019