Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Walter Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Walter Church
MEDINAH - Michael E. Rybacki, 69, an avid baseball fan and train collector, of Medinah, passed away Monday, November 18. Beloved husband of Paula(nee Carroll); devoted father of Ann Giambri and Robert; proud grandfather of Devin, Jenna, Alyssa, Dresdin, and Gian; dear son of the late Michael and the late Lorraine (nee Mnichowicz); fond brother of James and the late Leon (Sandy) and the late Barbara. Visitation Thursday, November 21 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Friday, 9:45am to St. Walter Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
