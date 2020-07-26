1/
MICHAEL E. SISKA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael E. Siska, 66, of Elk Grove Village for 27 years. He was born in Chicago and passed away July 20th. Michael was a 33-year employee for Navistar of Melrose Park in the engineering dept. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen L. (nee Skummer) for 30 years; loving father of Steven M. and Megan K. (James Hafer); cherished son of the late Edward and the late Genevieve and dear brother of Cathy (Mark) Suchor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved