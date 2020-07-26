Michael E. Siska, 66, of Elk Grove Village for 27 years. He was born in Chicago and passed away July 20th. Michael was a 33-year employee for Navistar of Melrose Park in the engineering dept. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen L. (nee Skummer) for 30 years; loving father of Steven M. and Megan K. (James Hafer); cherished son of the late Edward and the late Genevieve and dear brother of Cathy (Mark) Suchor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.