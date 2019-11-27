Daily Herald Obituaries
NAPERVILLE - Michael E. Walczak, age 81, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1938 in Chicago, IL. Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years Annette Walczak (nee Classen); sons Michael (Colleen) Walczak and Mark (Beth) Walczak. Visitation will be Friday, November 29 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday, November 30 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service 10:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For full obituary, please visit friedrichjones.com. For more information, please call 630-355-0213.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
