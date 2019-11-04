|
Michael Edward Kendrigan, 79, died October 30th at Bella Terra Wheeling after a long illness. Born October 17th, 1940 and raised on the west and northwest sides of Chicago, the son of Michael J. and Mary (Kelly) Kendrigan, he was a graduate of St. George high school in Evanston and the University of Dayton. A former star salesman with Xerox, he later became a small business owner and was a 50-year resident of Arlington Heights. He was also a steadfast friend of Bill W. for 30+ continuous years. He leaves his wife of 43 years, Jackie (Childress) Kendrigan; his daughters Leslie Meredith, Erin Kendrigan and Maura (Dan) Riordan; his stepsons Michael and Stephen Kams; his beloved grandchildren Mili, Owen, Henry and Sam, sisters Cathy (Peter Abbott) Kendrigan and Peggy (Willie Peterson) Kendrigan, sister-in-law Cathy (Nemchock) Kendrigan, niece Caitlin (Kendrigan) Nadjibe (Valery), nephew Brendan Kendrigan and a large and tight-knit extended family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jimmy and Kevin, and sister Mary Lou. A memorial mass will be officiated by Fr. Bill Zevaski at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 8th, at St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the or Freedom Service Dogs of America.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2019