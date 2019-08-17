Daily Herald Obituaries
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 752-6444
MICHAEL ERNEST ERICKSON

HOFFMAN ESTATES - Michael Ernest Erickson, 38. Loving son of Ernest Erickson III and Patricia L. Erickson, nee Rezmer; beloved brother of Christine (Dwayne) Dittmer, Deborah Consoer and Cynthia (Bill) Smith; cherished uncle of Madison, Chelsea, Travis, Kaylee, Bridgette, Courtney, Nicole and Tyler. Family and Friends will meet Sunday, August 18, 2019 for a visitation from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner of Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, IL. 60169. Funeral Service will be Sunday at 7:00 P.M. The family also invites you to visit www.morizzofuneralhome.com to sign the guest book to share your memories, photos and videos. For further information please contact the Morizzo Funeral Home at 847-752-6444.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
