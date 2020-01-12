|
Michael F. Collins, 89, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 in Mount Prospect, IL. He was the devoted husband of Louise J. Collins, nee Olson, who preceded him in death. He was the proud and loving father of Mary Jo (Jim) Polark, Kathy (Jim) Bearden, Tricia (Craig) Chuipek, Michael Collins and Jim (Catherine) Collins; affectionate grandfather to Brian, Beth, Michael, Lara, Erica, Kelly, Colleen, Maggie, Katie, Danny and GG Pa to five beautiful great-granddaughters. Mike was born and raised in Chicago, a city he loved and was the cherished son of the late Martin J. and Ellen (Boyle) Collins; dear brother of Eileen Burns (Denis) Neary, James (Laura) Collins, the late Martin Collins; brother-in-law of the late Jerome Burns, Carol Collins, Alice (the late Gordon) Stone and David (Annette) Olson. Mike loved his large extended family and was proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Leo High School, attended Notre Dame University and graduated from DePaul University. A proud American, he served honorably in the United States Army. Mike began his career in sales with Campbell Soup and spent years in the food brokerage industry successfully building markets for nationwide brands and retired as an Executive of Mitco-Livingston. He was a member of St. Raymond de Penafort Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. Mike celebrated his Irish heritage, cherished family gatherings, enjoyed storytelling, lively conversation and debate, history and all things sports, especially the Chicago White Sox and Notre Dame football. Visitation Wednesday, January 15th, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Thursday, January 16th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to - Chicago (where he tutored while in college), Leo High School-Chicago or St. Raymond Endowment Fund. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020