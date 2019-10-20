|
Michael G. Geppert, 76, of Pingree Grove, formerly of Elgin passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at St. Alexius Medical Center, Hoffman Estates. He was born May 5, 1943 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota the son of Ralph and Ferne Atkinson Geppert. He was in the steel industry and retail industry for many years before retiring. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin and American Legion Post 673, Huntley. Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Gross Geppert whom he married on June 20, 1992, 2 children, Skye (Andrew) Dwyer and Shawn (Becky) Geppert, 3 grandchildren, Connor Geppert, Andrew Joseph Dwyer and Susan Genevieve Dwyer, a sister, Marietta Sims and a brother, Gary (Ursula) Geppert, sister in law, Barbara Busche, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Entombment with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and on Tuesday in the church from 9:45 AM until the time of the mass. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019