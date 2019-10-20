Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Elgin, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL GEPPERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL G. GEPPERT


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL G. GEPPERT Obituary
Michael G. Geppert, 76, of Pingree Grove, formerly of Elgin passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at St. Alexius Medical Center, Hoffman Estates. He was born May 5, 1943 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota the son of Ralph and Ferne Atkinson Geppert. He was in the steel industry and retail industry for many years before retiring. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin and American Legion Post 673, Huntley. Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Gross Geppert whom he married on June 20, 1992, 2 children, Skye (Andrew) Dwyer and Shawn (Becky) Geppert, 3 grandchildren, Connor Geppert, Andrew Joseph Dwyer and Susan Genevieve Dwyer, a sister, Marietta Sims and a brother, Gary (Ursula) Geppert, sister in law, Barbara Busche, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Entombment with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and on Tuesday in the church from 9:45 AM until the time of the mass. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now