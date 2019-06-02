Daily Herald Obituaries
|
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
11008 Church St.
Huntley, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
11008 Church St.
Huntley, IL
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HENK
MICHAEL H. HENK


MICHAEL H. HENK Obituary
Michael H. Henk, 65, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Northwestern Centegra Hospital in Huntley. He was born March 13, 1954 in Keenyville, IL the son of Harold and Ruth (Brendemuehl) Henk. On Aug. 16, 1980 he married Christine Ermilio in Addison. Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Christine; children, John Decesare, Tanya Fox, Lisa (Robert) Wanat; grandchildren, Brittany McCabe, Hannah & Joseph Petrus; Steven Michael Wanat; siblings, Karen (John) Miller, Laurie (Chago) Marin, Susan (James) Holznagel; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, June 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11008 Church St., Huntley. Burial will follow in the Crystal Lake Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4 from 3 to 8 pm at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley and will continue at the church on Wed. from 10 to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to the family. Information 847-669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
Download Now