Michael Helmut Carlson, 50, passed away at home in Pell Lake, WI, as the result of a Berry's Aneurism. He was preceded in death by his father Philip Carlson, stepfather Michael Santoyo, grandparents Victor and Jean Carlson and Helmut and Edith Reuter. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Carlson, children Kyle and Dalany, stepchildren, Skyelene and Chase, mother Helga Bridgeman, stepfather Otis Bridgeman, sister Sylvia Crum and children, special aunt Gisela and several additional aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He found his soulmate in Beth Carter in 1990 and they shared a life filled silliness and laughter, great Halloween costumes, deep and adoring devotion to each other and undying love. They were each other's "people." Michael had a very tender heart, always willing to help a friend or neighbor in need. He valued the simple things: family, friendships, fishing, the Chicago Bears and animals. Everyone instantly loved his generous smile and bright blue eyes. The world has lost a gentle giant and heaven has gained an angel much too early. A celebration of his life is being planned and will be announced on social media. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019