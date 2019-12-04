Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
MICHAEL I. HILDEN

MICHAEL I. HILDEN Obituary
Michael I. Hilden (Ret. CPD, USMC), passed away Nov. 27, 2019 at the age of 85, suddenly but peacefully. Dearest husband of Victoria "Vicki" for 37 years. He leaves behind two daughters, Maryann and Christine, and two brothers William and Burke. Preceded in death by his parents, Ann Marie and Louis, brother, Thomas Hilden (Ret. CFD), and sister, Mary. Michael had many friends and was a true friend with a thoughtful and caring heart. His off beat and sometimes wicked sense of humor cracked up everyone including his doctors. His loved animals from four legged ones and even those with feathers. From running track in his early and teen years, he went on to Georgetown running and nicknamed the Chicago Flash. He went on to join the Marine Corps, then the Chicago Police Department for thirty two years. Michael chose to donate his remains to Anatomical Gift of Illinois for research, and medical use. Memorial Service Saturday Dec.7, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
