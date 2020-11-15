Michael J. Coyle, 71, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Facility. He was born in St. Louis, MO on April 10, 1949 and preceded in death by his parents Robert and Bernice (Mason) Coyle and sister, Patricia Coyle. Mike spent much of his life in Elgin, IL, graduating from Elgin Larkin High School in 1967. He was a track star, participating for Larkin every year in the state high school championships, running the fastest sprint times in Elgin high school history, and running for Indiana University. Fifty-three years later he holds Larkin's 400-meter record, a blistering 48.16 seconds. In 2009 he was inducted into the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame. Mike graduated from IU in 1972, earned his master's degree at Northern Illinois University, and pursued a career teaching and coaching young people. He was a history teacher and coach at East Aurora High School, a coach and board member of the Elgin Little League, and an Assistant Principal at IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst. In 1990 Mike came to Janesville where he served as Assistant Principal at Craig High School until retiring in 2005. Mike was a huge supporter of all schools activities, especially athletics and the fine arts. As a young man, Mike's family home was a favorite gathering spot for his wide circle of friends. Later, he enjoyed lunches, outings, road trips, and sporting events; his favorite destinations were Biltmore, Gettysburg, St. Louis, and IU. Mike will always be remembered for his loyalty to his family, friends, students, the St. Louis Cardinals, and IU. He had a passion for history, and his storytelling was legendary. Mike is survived by his nephew, Christopher Coyle, and countless friends, students, and faculty who were blessed to have known him. Per his wishes, no services were held. Memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund, Elgin Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, PO Box 1133, Elgin, IL 60121.







