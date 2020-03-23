|
GENOA - Michael J. Hosey, 64, of Genoa, passed away with family by his side on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Mike was born on December 10, 1955 in Elgin, IL the son of John F. and Alice K. (Finzel) Hosey. Mike is survived by his siblings: Jean (Howard) Simmons, Jack, Thomas, Robert, Patrick (Susan), and Susan Beecher. Nine nieces and nephews: Josh, Alicia (Eric), Shannon, Rebecca, Michele (Kevin), Max, Kelly (Kasey), John (Cindy), and Chad; and eight great nieces and nephews Daniel, Amiah, Addison, Hailey, Enzo, Charley, London, and Benjamin. In addition, he is survived by many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John F. Hosey in 1979, and Alice K. Hosey in January of 2020. Mike was known for his good nature, humor, love of cars, and motorcycles. He was a long time member of the Teamsters union spending most of his career driving 18-wheelers locally. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Charitable donations may be to the Food for Greater Elgin, 1553 Commerce Drive, Elgin, IL 60123. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2020